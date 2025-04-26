wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu Thinks Solo Sikoa Has the Best Theme Song
April 26, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with the Club 520 Podcast, WWE US Champion Jacob Fatu spoke about Solo Sikoa and why he has the best theme song. Fatu stated the following (via Fightful):
“Shout out to my brother Solo Sikoa, man. Solo has the best theme song, by the way. You feel me? Nothin’ against Jey. You know what I mean? Shout out to Solo, though, man. But, man, my brother Solo told me it’s okay, man, just to step away from everything real quick. Get your head in that right space. I did that and it still don’t work.”
At WrestleMania 41: Night 1, Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to capture the WWE United States Championship.
