Jacob Fatu To Defend MLW World Title On Next Episode of Fusion

Major League Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the MLW World Heavyweight title against Jordan Oliver on the March 3 episode of Fusion. Here’s a press release:

Jacob Fatu defends World Championship against Jordan Oliver this Wednesday

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger) for the World Heavyweight Championship for this Wednesday, March 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Jordan Oliver has been calling out Fatu for 8 months and come this Wednesday he will finally have his shot at destiny and some justice as he challenges the CONTRA kingpin for his championship in the main event on FUSION.

Injustice’s Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed have wanted to get CONTRA in the ring or on the street since last summer, following CONTRA taking out the third member of their group.

Now the young, brash kid from Newburgh, NY looks to prove youth, his unorthodox street fighting style and tenacity will be be enough to topple the “Samoan Smashing Machine” Fatu.

Fatu, the World Heavyweight Champion for 600 days, has vanquished the best from Japan, Mexico, and Canada, which begs the question: has the young upstart Oliver bitten off more than he can chew?

The 6’2″ Oliver, who recently move up to heavyweight, is the classic underdog, but has proven throughout his tenure in MLW to be a resourceful and resilient athlete.

But what about the CONTRA x-factor in this championship bout? Will Josef Samael, the Sentai Death Squad, Ikuro Kwon, Mads Krügger or someone else play a role in the outcome?

Will Jordan Oliver score the greatest upset in MLW history and win the biggest prize in the league?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger)

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.