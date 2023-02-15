– House of Glory has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the HOG Wrestling Championship against Fred Rosser at the upcoming With Glory Comes Pride event on March 10. The event will be held at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York. Here’s the full announcement:

Jacob Fatu vs. Fred Rosser for the HOG Heavyweight Championship on March 10th in NYC

On Friday March 10th, House of Glory presents With Glory Comes Pride featuring a massive World Heavyweight Championship match as “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu defends his title against the debuting “No Days Off” Fred Rosser. This match will emanate from the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens.

The former WWE star and current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser is coming to House Of Glory and he wants the toughest competition possible. The matchmakers decided there is no bigger combatant than our World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

Fatu, coming off another successful title defense against JTG is ready to keep mowing down any and all challengers.

Also set to appear;

The debuting KUSHIDA

Low-Ki

HOG Tag Team Champions The Mane Event

HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason

HOG Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

HOG Six Way Cruiserweight Champion Mighty Mante

and more! Stay tuned to HOG social media channels to find out more!

Tickets are available now at HOGWRESTLING.NET

The NYC Arena is easily accessible by car, subway, and LIRR.

See you March 10th!