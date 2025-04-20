Jacob Fatu Dethrones LA Knight To Become WWE US Champion at Wrestlemania 41

Jacob Fatu just won his first singles title ever in WWE, becoming the United States Champion at Wrestlemania 41. Fatu took on LA Knight, who was able to hit the Samoan Werwolf with a variety of maneuvers, including a top rope elbow and the BFT, but Fatu kept kicking out. Fatu landed his triple jump moonsault to defeat Knight and get the win.

This ends Knight’s second reign as US champion at 43 days. He won the belt on an episode of Smackdown on March 7.