Jacob Fatu’s New Samoan SWAT Team Will Debut At MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced a new Samoan SWAT Team for MLW Kings of Colosseum, led by Jacob Fatu. They will face Cesar Duran's Los Azteca Uno y Cinco on Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Jacob Fatu’s Samoan Swat Team makes debut in Philly May 13

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the new era Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa’i & Juicy Finau) vs. Cesar Duran’s Los Azteca Uno y Cinco for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

A new faction arrives in Major League Wrestling next Friday.

The Samoan Swat Team ravaged the tag team circuit in the 1980s and 90s with Samu and Fatu warring with the likes of the Steiner Bros., Von Erichs, Freebirds and countless others as they took the world by storm.

Now, the next generation of one of wrestling’s great tag teams will unite and debut on Friday, May 13 in Philadelphia.

Recently, Fatu and Cesar Duran have been quarreling. After a vicious attack at the hands of Bestia 666, Cesar Duran and his considerable influence and never-ending army of luchadores have only escalated in their attacks and games. It’s clear Jacob Fatu is fighting a one man war. So, “The Samoan Werewolf” is countering by forming his own swat team!

In addition to Fatu, the swat team features a powerful combo of speed, power and force in Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau.

Lance Anoa’i, the son of Samoan Swat Team founding member Samu, grandson of Afa and cousin of The Rock, is a blend of agility and innovation. Teaming with Jacob Fatu over the years, Lance and Fatu are as close as it gets in and away from the ring.

And while Tongans and Samoans have at times been engulfed in their own wars, including possibly a king being eaten during a contentious island conflict, Tongan Juicy Finau is family to Fatu. Super heavyweight Finau and Fatu represent the west coast of the Polynesian family. A proud Tongan with a devastating arsenal that defies and quite possibly breaks gravity, Finau rounds out what could be this decade’s most dangerous and promising team.

Cesar Duran has welcomed Fatu’s swat team to MLW… by signing a bout sheet for their debut as the SST in Philadelphia against Cesar Duran’s Los Azteca Uno y Cinco.

Will Duran’s duo dash the debut of Fatu’s SST or will Fatu’s swat team wreck shop? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

The debut of the Samoan Swat Team vs. Los Aztecas

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

THE THRILLA IN PHILA

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim

Matt Cross vs. ACH

World Middleweight Championship:

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro

Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro

The return of Los Maximos!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

The Blue Meanie

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

