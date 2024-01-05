wrestling / News
Jacob & Zilla Fatu Set For GCW Touch The Sky in February
January 4, 2024 | Posted by
Jacob and Zilla Fatu are headed to GCW, as they’re set to compete at Touch The Sky next month. GCW announced on Thursday that the two will be in action at the February 23rd show in Dallas, Texas.
The match will be Zilla’s second GCW appearance following his debut at GCW Look At Me on January 26th.
*DALLAS UPDATE*
GCW debuts at Gilleys in DALLAS on Friday, February 23rd!
Tickets go On Sale FRIDAY (1/5) at 10AM CT!
Just Signed:
JACOB & ZILLA FATU are coming to DALLAS!
Plus:
Nick Gage
Blake Christian
Mance Warner
Allie Katch
Fuego Del Sol
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/sdiIqclhTx
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 4, 2024