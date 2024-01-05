wrestling / News

Jacob & Zilla Fatu Set For GCW Touch The Sky in February

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jacob and Zilla Fatu are headed to GCW, as they’re set to compete at Touch The Sky next month. GCW announced on Thursday that the two will be in action at the February 23rd show in Dallas, Texas.

The match will be Zilla’s second GCW appearance following his debut at GCW Look At Me on January 26th.

