Jacques Rougeau Having Issues With the Backstage Pranks of the British Bulldogs

In an interview with the It’s My Wrestling podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jacques Rougeau spoke about issues he had with the Dynamite Kid and the British Bulldog’s backstage pranks while they were all in the WWF. He eventually confronted Kid and retaliated by knocking out four of his teeth with a roll of quarters. Here are highlights:

On being bothered by their pranks: “I think of all the times that they were doing bad jokes to people. Cutting their pants in the winter before they went to the airport, things that were not nice, shaving a guy’s hair. I think that Vince and the boys would laugh about it because it was always something about ego. I think he would laugh almost like people that are afraid to face their bullies in life. You could be sitting in a class at school and you have this guy who’s always doing dirty jokes or being mean. Then he looks at you, you have two choices. You could either look at him and laugh because then he’s not going to touch you because you’re on his side. Or you can make a man out of yourself and don’t look at him and not acknowledge him.”

On Vince McMahon not stepping in: “I think he was half encouraging it and half saying, ‘Hey guys, that’s not funny, you know?’ I think it wasn’t the way maybe to approach it because the Bulldogs were saying, ‘Okay, he heard it. He laughed a little bit, but he didn’t fire us, so I think we could keep going.’ They got worse and worse. So when I stood up, the only guy who stood up to them, I think Vince realized that he screwed up, that he shouldn’t let it go that far.”