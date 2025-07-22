Jacy Jayne Announced To Speak on This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling announced that newly crowned TNA World Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne will be appearing on this week’s special live edition of TNA Impact. This week’s Impact will be a live broadcast on AXS TV and TNA+ worldwide, plust Sportsnet 360 in Canada.

Jayne is fresh off her title win over Masha Slamovich last Sunday at TNA Slammiversary 2025. She now holds both the TNA Knockouts Championship and the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. This will be the first time fans hear from Jayne after she became the double champion.

Impact is being held at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island on Thursday, July 24. Here’s the updated lineup for this week:

* We’ll hear from TNA Knockouts World Champion and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne live on TNA Impact

* Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance, M By Elegance & Heather By Elegance) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) & TBA