– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, a number of women’s wrestlers and the debuting Mariah May interrupted a segment featuring newly crowned WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. That didn’t set well with Jayne who had some choice words backstage after the show. Below are some highlights and a clip of her comments:

Jacy Jayne on the entire division underestimating her: “One week as champion, and I already have the entire division on my ass? But I get it, I get it. You all want the Jacy Jayne rub. Hell, I would want the Jacy Jayne rub too, but you know the part that just really irks me is how you continue to underestimate me. Not just the fans, but now the girls in the locker room? The most beatable champion ever?! *Laughs*?”

On being the division’s best champion ever: “If I’m the most beatable champion, tell me how I beat the person nobody else could, Stephanie Vaquer. Tell me how I’m one of the only people that could pin her. How did that happen? Because I’m the best champion that this devision has ever seen, and soon, you’re all gonna wake up and realize it. Outta my way!”