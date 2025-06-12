Jacy Jayne Is Excited To Defend NXT Women’s Title At WWE Evolution

Jacy Jayne is the first competitor announced for a match at WWE Evolution, and she’s looking forward to defending the NXT Women’s Title there. It was announced on NXT that Jayne will defend her championship at Evolution against the winner of a mini-tournament to take place over the next two weeks, and she spoke about the matter on WWE Die Woche. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On being on the show: “Oh, it’s super cool. I’m really excited about that. I remember watching the first Evolution pay-per-view, and I was like, ‘This is groundbreaking. An all-women’s show? WWE’s never done that before.’ It’s been years since we’ve done that and you know, we always say, ‘NXT has the best women’s division in the entire world’ so, I’m so happy that they’re having NXT be a part of this so we can show what our division is all about to an audience that maybe hasn’t seen us yet, and the fact that I get to represent us on that show, that’s huge for me, and I’m really excited and I’m not taking it lightly.”

On being motivated by being the first name announced for the show: “Yeah, for sure. Definitely. Because I think everybody for a while was thinking, like, there were rumors about the Evolution pay-per-view but it didn’t get confirmed yet and then when it did get confirmed, there was rumors that NXT wasn’t even gonna be a part of it. Like, it was just gonna be a main roster show. So then, when they announced this this past Tuesday, everybody in the locker room is super happy about it. Just to have NXT be a part of that, that’s a huge win for us.”