Jacy Jayne Feels The Focus In Fatal Influence Has Shifted

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Jacy Jayne spoke about winning the NXT Women’s title and how the focus in Fatal Influence has shifted. She defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the belt last month.

She said: “I mean, I think the dynamic has definitely changed. I feel like, for a while, we were kind of focusing on Fallon, and I was playing the backseat role. And now, we’ve kind of switched positions, where I feel like ‘I’m now the leader, and you guys do what I want and do what I say until I fail us.’”

She was then asked how Henley feels about that. She added: “I’m sure she’s jealous, because I would be jealous too.“