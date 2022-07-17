wrestling / News
Jacy Jayne in Tight Black Outfit, Liv Morgan, Goldberg Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
July 17, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Jacy Jayne minding her own business, Liv Morgan clutching her newly won title, Goldberg making a new friend, Cora Jade, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre and his wife visiting the Tennessee Titans, Riddle, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/3t3GIiaQ1V pic.twitter.com/yDJetMil5Z
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2022
