Jacy Jayne Promises To Bring ‘Friends’ With Her When She Returns to TNA

WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne lost to Masha Slamovich last night on TNA Impact but has no plans to leave the promotion alone. In a digital exclusive, Jayne promised to return to TNA and bring friends with her. She’s scheduled for a match next week, teaming with Tessa Blanchard and a mystery partner against Slamovich, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee.

She said: “Xia Brookside, Léi Ying Lee, why? Please tell me why you decided to come down and help Masha Slamovich. Masha doesn’t have any friends, but I get it, I get it. You probably just want a little bit of the Jacy Jayne rub. You won’t be the first and you certainly won’t be the last to try to get a little bit of the NXT Rockstar shine. But unfortunately for you, I’m coming back to TNA and I’m bringing my friends. You all have made a fatal mistake.”