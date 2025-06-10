Jacy Jayne Reflects On Winning NXT Women’s Title, Is Excited Mariah May Is In NXT

Jacy Jayne won the NXT Women’s Championship late last month and she recently shared her thoughts about winning the title and Mariah May’s arrival to the brand. The Fatal Influence member appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On winning the title: “I feel like it was validation, because I feel like I’ve always known I was capable of more than just being a tag team wrestler. It was just waiting for the right opportunity to show the world that. I feel like I have been in so many factions. I kind of just hopped around for a while so you never really saw that other side of me. But now I feel it is my chance to show the world that what you thought of me is not what I am and I am just getting started and I have so much more to show everybody.”

On her immediate reaction to the win: “Yeah, I feel like it’s such a blur, to be honest with you. That whole night I feel like is such a blur to me. I don’t know if I was just laser-focused or I was trying not to get in my head. I don’t really know what it was. But it really didn’t even hit me until like two days later. I came home from training one day and I just started bawling, for no reason. But, I feel like that was the first moment that it really hit me. Before that, I feel like I was just on autopilot. Just go, go, go, go, go.”

On Mariah May’s arrival: “So at first, I thought it was Tiffany (Stratton). I was like, oh my God! Tiffany’s here. But, then I was like, okay. Well, she doesn’t have a title. Can’t be Tiffany. But I’m excited. I welcome anybody to our division. Let’s see if you can hang with our division and it’s just another shot for me to show everyone that I’m better.”