– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne discussed the reaction to her title victory and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jacy Jayne on the reaction to her title win: “I feel like it was very split. Like, obviously, everybody was shocked. There’s some people that are like, they kind of know my story, and they’re like ‘Oh, she works so hard. She deserves this moment. She’s never had a moment like this.'”

On her critics saying she didn’t deserve to win the title: “But then other people were just like, the people that don’t take me seriously as a competitor were like ‘She does not deserve this. You could’ve picked anyone else on the roster.’ I’m like ‘Okay. Yeah, keep thinking that, because I’m going to prove you otherwise.'”

Jayne will defend her title next month at WWE Evolution 2025. She will face the winner of the Evolution Title Eliminator Tournament which kicks off on tonight’s NXT TV. WWE Evolution is slated for Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will air live Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.