Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a segment with Jacy Jayne, as well as two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The new matches include Axiom vs. Damon Kemp and Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton. The updated lineup includes:

* North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD

* Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

* Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller

* Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

* Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Jacy Jayne to explain her actions.

* Bron Breakker returns