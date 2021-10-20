Jacy Jayne Taken to Back During WWE NXT Match After Scary Spill to Outside

Jacy Jayne had a scary moment on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT when she ended up crashing to the floor during a triple threat match and was taken to the back. On Tuesday’s episode, Jayne was competing against Io Shirai and Persia Pirotta in a triple threat match to determine who would spin the wheel and determine the stipulation for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match on next week’s Halloween Havoc when she went for a suicide dive and caught her feet on the ropes, spilling to the floor in a rough landing.

Jayne was taken to the back during the commercial break and the match was turned into a singles bout, which Shirai won. As you can see below, she was able to walk out.

There’s no word as of yet as to Jayne’s status; she is currently still scheduled to team with her Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolan in the tag title match against champions Shirai & Zoey Stark as well as Pirotta and Indi Hartwell in a “Scareway to Hell” Ladder Match on next week’s show.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jayne that she’s okay.