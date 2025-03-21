Jacy Jayne Appears On TNA Impact, Attacks Masha Slamovich

Jacy Jayne crossed the line over to TNA this week and attacked Masha Slamovich on Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Slamovich open the show with a promo in which she said she would defend her title anywhere against anyone. That brought Tessa Blanchard out and said it’s time she takes back her title from Slamovich.

As Slamovich was looking at Blanchard, Jayne attacked her from behind. Officials separated them and Santino came out to announce a match between Jayne and Slamovich for next week, with Blanchard banned from ringside.

The episode will air next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+.