wrestling / News
Jacy Jayne Appears On TNA Impact, Attacks Masha Slamovich
Jacy Jayne crossed the line over to TNA this week and attacked Masha Slamovich on Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Slamovich open the show with a promo in which she said she would defend her title anywhere against anyone. That brought Tessa Blanchard out and said it’s time she takes back her title from Slamovich.
As Slamovich was looking at Blanchard, Jayne attacked her from behind. Officials separated them and Santino came out to announce a match between Jayne and Slamovich for next week, with Blanchard banned from ringside.
The episode will air next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+.
.@mashaslamovich kicks off #TNAiMPACT, but Tessa Blanchard wasted no time making her presence known in the iMPACT Zone!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/kjR9syryWY pic.twitter.com/IBXu76jTuj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2025
#WWENXT's @jacyjaynewwe BLINDSIDES @mashaslamovich!
Watch on TNA+: https://t.co/kjR9syryWY pic.twitter.com/fn0fkjQdS9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2025
.@mashaslamovich vs. @jacyjaynewwe with Blanchard BANNED from ringside NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT?! @milanmiracle
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/kjR9syryWY pic.twitter.com/YBpFG2oZhI
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Didn’t Have An Issue With the Blood In AEW’s Hollywood Ending
- Ted DiBiase Talks The Significance Of Winning A Title In Wrestling
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents
- Lex Luger Recalls Becoming Paralyzed, Being Found By Diamond Dallas Page