Jacy Jayne Set for TNA iMPACT Ahead of Slammiversary Winner-Takes-All Match
TNA Wrestling has announced that Jacy Jayne is set to appear on the July 17 episode of Impact on AXS TV, before this weekend’s Slammiversary. The pay-per-view event takes place on July 20 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Jayne will face off against TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich in a winner-takes-all double title match.
Jayne and Slamovich interacted on last night’s episode of NXT on The CW, which ended with Slamovich pinning Jayne in a six-woman tag team match.
#WWENXT Women's Champion @jacyjaynewwe will address #TNASlammiversary THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA+, YouTube and @Sportsnet 360 and 9pm ET on @AXSTV ahead of her huge Title vs. Title match against @mashaslamovich. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/RLqW1Nrj6D
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 16, 2025
