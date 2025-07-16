Jacy Jayne Set for TNA iMPACT Ahead of Slammiversary Winner-Takes-All Match

TNA Wrestling has announced that Jacy Jayne is set to appear on the July 17 episode of Impact on AXS TV, before this weekend’s Slammiversary. The pay-per-view event takes place on July 20 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Jayne will face off against TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich in a winner-takes-all double title match.

Jayne and Slamovich interacted on last night’s episode of NXT on The CW, which ended with Slamovich pinning Jayne in a six-woman tag team match.