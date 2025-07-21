wrestling / News
Jacy Jayne Wins TNA Knockouts Title At Slammiversary
Jacy Jayne is now a double champion, winning the TNA Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary. Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich at Sunday’s PPV in a title vs. title match, which saw Jayne bust out several sneaky tactics to try to win including a shot with the Knockouts Championship.
During a ref bump, Slamovich hit Jayne with the Snowplow but no one was there to count the pin. They traded nearfalls when a new ref came in and Jayne finally hit her finisher for the victory and title.
Jayne is now both the NXT Women’s Championship and TNA Knockouts Championship. SHe has been the former for 55 days, having defeated Stephanie Vaquer on the May 27th episode of NXT. Meanwhile, Slamovich’s Knockouts reign ends after 267 days; she won it from Jordynne Grace at TNA Bound for Glory 2024.
