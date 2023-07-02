wrestling / News
Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria Set for This Week’s July 4 Edition of WWE NXT
July 2, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new singles match for this week’s July 4 edition of NXT TV. Jacy Jayne will face Lyra Valkyria in a on-on-one contest.
This week’s edition of WWE NXT will air on tape delay on Tuesday, July 4 on USA Network. HEre’s the updated lineup:
* Loser Leaves NXT Match: The Dyad vs. Creed Brothers
* NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali
* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
* Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria
TUESDAY on #WWENXT
👊 @EddyThorpe_WWE and @damonkempwwe battle it out in an NXT Underground Match
🪶 @Real_Valkyria squares off with @jacyjaynewwe
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/9NHWlC8XTH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2023
