Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria Set for This Week’s July 4 Edition of WWE NXT

July 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Jacy Jayne vs Lyra Valkyrie Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced a new singles match for this week’s July 4 edition of NXT TV. Jacy Jayne will face Lyra Valkyria in a on-on-one contest.

This week’s edition of WWE NXT will air on tape delay on Tuesday, July 4 on USA Network. HEre’s the updated lineup:

Loser Leaves NXT Match: The Dyad vs. Creed Brothers
NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali
* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
* Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

