– WWE has announced a new singles match for this week’s July 4 edition of NXT TV. Jacy Jayne will face Lyra Valkyria in a on-on-one contest.

This week’s edition of WWE NXT will air on tape delay on Tuesday, July 4 on USA Network. HEre’s the updated lineup:

* Loser Leaves NXT Match: The Dyad vs. Creed Brothers

* NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali

* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria