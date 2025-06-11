wrestling / News
Jacy Jayne Defends Women’s Title On NXT, Tournament To Determine Her WWE Evolution Opponent
June 10, 2025 | Posted by
Jacy Jayne defended her NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s NXT, only to find out her next opponent will be at Evolution. Tuesday night’s show saw Jayne defeat Lainey Reid to make her first defense of her title, getting the pin thanks to a distraction by Fallon Henley.
After the match, Ava appeared on the raised podium and said that there will be four singles matches next week to determine who moves onto a Fatal Four-Way match on June 24th. That match will determine Jayne’s opponent for Evolution, which takes place on July 13th.
Specific competitors were not revealed.
