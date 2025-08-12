– During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore on The Collection podcast, WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne discussed getting to work in TNA Wrestling and face Masha Slamovich. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jacy Jayne on getting a different perspective from working in TNA: “It’s been cool. I feel like it’s given us a different perspective of things. Like, we’re so used to the way everything runs in WWE, that going to a different company and seeing things run a little different, it was kind of like a shock. I forgot how things work outside of WWE, but I think especially for me, the crossover has been extremely beneficial. Like, I feel like that’s kind of what put me on the map as a singles wrestler. Like, I had a championship match with Masha when I first crossed over to TNA the very first time.”

On how she’s got people talking about her now: “I feel like that’s what got people talking about me a little bit. They’re like, ‘Oh, damn, okay. Jacy actually can go in the ring. I’ve never really seen her like that before.’ I kind of feel like the crossover jumped my career, like it started it in a different way, in a more positive light for me. So I’ve loved working at TNA. I think they’ve given me really great opportunities. You get to work with different people, which is always good for yourself, like it helps you grow as a performer.”