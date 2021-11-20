wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Advances to Semifinals of AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament on Rampage

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill has moved on to the semifinals of the AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament, winning her match on this week’s AEW Rampage. Cargill defeated Red Velvet on tonight’s show to advance in the tournament.

Cargill goes on to face the winner of Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa in the semifinals of the tournament.

