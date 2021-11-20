Jade Cargill Advances to Semifinals of AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament on Rampage

Jade Cargill has moved on to the semifinals of the AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament, winning her match on this week’s AEW Rampage. Cargill defeated Red Velvet on tonight’s show to advance in the tournament.

Cargill goes on to face the winner of Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa in the semifinals of the tournament.

A semifinal spot in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament is on the line NOW with the undefeated @Jade_Cargill taking on her arch rival @Thee_Red_Velvet. Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/IXLoTwnPMG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021