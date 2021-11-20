wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Advances to Semifinals of AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament on Rampage
Jade Cargill has moved on to the semifinals of the AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament, winning her match on this week’s AEW Rampage. Cargill defeated Red Velvet on tonight’s show to advance in the tournament.
Cargill goes on to face the winner of Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa in the semifinals of the tournament.
A semifinal spot in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament is on the line NOW with the undefeated @Jade_Cargill taking on her arch rival @Thee_Red_Velvet. Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/IXLoTwnPMG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
No love lost between @Jade_Cargill & @Thee_Red_Velvet. They get right to the fight! Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/lkqRnKUU4A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
.@Jade_Cargill firmly in control against @Thee_Red_Velvet after this slam on the apron. Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/bnIhdFhz4U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
Respectfully, we would NOT volunteer to be in the ring with @jade_cargill. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/32GuZog4gH
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 20, 2021
.@Thee_Red_Velvet gave @Jade_Cargill all she could handle, but the #JadeBrand rolls on to the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament semifinals. Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/t7W2NKqKKs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
