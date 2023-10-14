Jade Cargill Appears On WWE Smackdown, Confronts Charlotte Flair

Jade Cargill has made her WWE Smackdown debut, coming face to face with Charlotte Flair. Friday’s episode saw Flair be given a title shot next week by Nick Aldis. She turned around from that news and Cargill was there. The two stared off and Triple H appeared to introduce them. Flair said she knew who Cargill was and Cargill said it was her pleasure, to which Flair replied, “Oh, it will be” before walking off: