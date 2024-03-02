Jade Cargill Appears On WWE SmackDown, Stares Down Damage CTRL

Jade Cargill made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown and had a confrontation with Damage CTRL. Cargill appeared on Friday’s show in a backstage segment with the stable as well as Nick Aldis.

The heel stable was in the process of coming backstage after having taken out Bayley courtesy of Dakota Kai turning on her. They ran into Cargill, who stared at them until Aldis came in and said he’d deal with them later because he had to talk to Cargill.

Cargill has yet to officially sign with a brand. She made it to the final three of the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match.