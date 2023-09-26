wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Arrives At WWE Performance Center, Pics From First Day
September 26, 2023 | Posted by
Jade Cargill has reported to the WWE Performance Center, and pics from her first day there are online. As reported, Cargill has officially signed with WWE and the company posted video and pics of Cargill at the PC to Twitter:
Welcome to WWE, @Jade_Cargill! 🔥👊⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2bpVGmpfu4
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023
📸 @Jade_Cargill's first day at the WWE Performance Center 💪 pic.twitter.com/IAdM7ZqrHp
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023
