wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Arrives At WWE Performance Center, Pics From First Day

September 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

Jade Cargill has reported to the WWE Performance Center, and pics from her first day there are online. As reported, Cargill has officially signed with WWE and the company posted video and pics of Cargill at the PC to Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jade Cargill, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading