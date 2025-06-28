Jade Cargill: ‘Asuka Lit a Fire That She Can’t Put Out’

– Speaking to Byron Saxton on the WWE Night of Champions Riyadh Countdown show, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill discussed her upcoming Queen of the Ring tournament bout against Asuka in the finals at today’s premium live event. Cargill said the following on the matchup:

“Byron, I’m focused. You know, I have a little girl at home that just can’t wait for me to get home with my crown. Now last night on SmackDown, Asuka made a grave mistake. She lit a fire that she can’t put out. Now I was already coming for my crown, but now I’m coming for a point to prove. And all she did was give me the motivation for me to take what’s already mine because a storm is coming.”

Jade Cargill vs. Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals happens today at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025. The event is now live, and you can check out 411’s play-by-play coverage RIGHT HERE.

Will a CROWN be coming? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YO3Fm1Jcds — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

