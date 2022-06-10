Jade Cargill & Athena Trade Shots On Twitter, Alexa Bliss Weighs In

Jade Cargill and Athena took their feud to Twitter, and Alexa Bliss seems to have weighed in. Athena has made it clear that she wants a shot at Cargill and the TBS Championship since she debuted for the company at Double Or Nothing. Cargill took to Twitter on Thursday night in reaction to a photo posted by Athena, shading her by using comments she made back in April where she said that women in NXT were told to dress sexier and saying that there was “a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose. That’s not fair. Mandy is absolutely phenomenal and an amazing person, but not everyone is Mandy Rose.”

Cargill wrote in response to the photo:

You ask me. You look rather “Mandy-ish”. I thought you weren’t trying to be sexy? 🫠 got close to a REAL goddess and seen you have to switch it up! but you guys want this woman to take my spot? Bitch GTFOH.”

Athena responded to the post, writing:

“[email protected]_Cargill that’s real rich coming from someone who’s also buff blonde… Mandy & Charlotte are already taken. Move on hussy. I hope you keep that same energy next time I see you…

#AndNew #FallenGoddess”

Bliss, who is a close friend of Athena’s and had her as a bridesmaid for her wedding, then took to Twitter and wrote:

“I’d love to get mad at someone who’s coming after my bestie… but I’m still trying to figure out who the heck they even are … ? @AthenaPalmer_FG”

