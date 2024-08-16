Jade Cargill On Balancing Parenting With Her Career, WWE Working With Her On That

Jade Cargill recently spoke about how WWE works with her in terms of balancing her career duties with being a mom. Cargill spoke with Stephanie Chase for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how WWE works with her to balance her parenting duties: “Being under [Triple H], obviously I’ve never worked here before, but being under Paul and his regime, he understands family. We’re able to be home and be here for these special events, and if not, we can bring our families with us. One thing I talk about with my coworkers all the time is this is a lot. It’s a lot. We have lives going on. We probably spend two, three days at home, but we share ourselves with the WWE Universe, and I’m a very active mother. I love going to all my daughters recitals, today was her first day of school, but we have such a phenomenal head at our company that he understands that we need to be there for these pivotal moments. For example, today, ‘Hey, I have my daughter’s first day of school. This is very important to me, I like to be there.’ ‘Okay, well, I want you to be there for your daughter’s first day of school. You don’t do have to do X, Y, and Z.’ We fit this PR into today, and this was easy to do compared to flying somewhere and doing other things and missing out on my daughter’s first day of school. They understand family, and they understand you need a support system in this career.”

On balancing her career with being a mom: “This time around, I can say I have more of a balance on myself. Previously, I’m going in blind, I didn’t have any wrestling friends prior to getting into wrestling. I didn’t work on the indies, I just came in head-down and just did what I had to do. So being that I’m at a company that understands the priority that family has on your health, on your mental, they make sure that we’re there for the important things in our household. They understand that your family has to be there for you as well. So I can say Paul and everybody else in the front office and Nick Khan, they make sure that family is first.”