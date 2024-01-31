Jade Cargill Believes She Had A Great Start in Wrestling Thanks To AEW

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Jade Cargill credited AEW with giving her a “great start” in wrestling and how it prepared her for her run in WWE. She made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble and was the second-to-last person eliminated.

She said: “I felt like I would have never got a better start other than AEW. That’s me being very honest. The veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE. I got a great experience there, being thrown into the water and being able to swim and survive, it’s prepared me for the big stage that WWE has, the locker room, the phenomenal staff that WWE has. They have a front office like no other. I’m just ecstatic to be here.“