Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair Call Out Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre On WWE Smackdown

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair are looking for another shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, calling out the champions on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Cargill and Belair lost the titles to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at WWE Clash at the Castle, and on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown they cut a promo after defeating Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

In the promo, which you can see below, the two said that they were coming for “their” titles and would see the champions soon.