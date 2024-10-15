Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair Successfully Defend WWE Women’s Tag Titles On Raw

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are still your WWE Women’s Tag Tam Champions after their match on Raw. Cargill and Belair defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to retain their titles on Monday night’s show. Belair got the pinfall on SKY with the KOD after reversing a suplex.

Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend were at ringside for the match. The two fought for the titles on last week’s Smackdown.

Cargill and Belair’s title reign atands at 45 days, having won the titles back from the The Unholy Union at WWE Bash in Berlin.