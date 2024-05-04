Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Comment On The Importance of Representation, Being Role Models For Girls

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are the new women’s tag team champions and spoke about representation during the Backlash France press conference. Cargill was asked about her past statement that she wanted to inspire little girls that looked like her that they could do anything. You can find highlights below.

Cargill on what it means to become a champion and role model on an international stage: “It means everything. I mean, I have a seven-year-old at home and I want her to know that she can do any and everything, regardless of the obstacles that are ahead of her. We’re out here taking things down every day and making historical moments like we’re doing right now. We’re here to show and represent that regardless of the skin tone, regardless of how you look, regardless of where you come from, you can do any and everything if you just put your mind to it.”

Belair on representation in wrestling: “Yeah. To piggyback off of that…representation is always…it’s not a request, it’s a requirement. A quote that I’ve always lived by. But I think we’ve proven tonight that of course representation is so important for women. We have proven tonight with our tag team title match and with Bayley, and Tiffany and Naomi, the way that the women showed up and they showed out tonight, we have proven that people want to see us. That we can put on amazing matches and that the crowd here…the crowd here was so amazing. It’s so amazing. I think we were at a conversation at one point in time where WWE was doing amazing things with women and it was the first. But now we’re moving on from that, where it’s not the first anymore, it’s the norm. It’s normal. This is what it’s supposed to be. This is the standard. To be a part of history but to be a part of the conversation where the narrative is changing…and now you have two women of color…We’re tag team champions and we have been able to do it together again and just continue to push that narrative that we are great and people want to see this. We represent this women’s division and our women’s division is so amazing and so talented. And we have so many amazing women in NXT that are going to come up too and do amazing things. It’s just really cool to be at the forefront of that. And so many more amazing women coming behind us and so much more to come. And hopefully we can do more shows here because the crowd is amazing!”

Belair on future opponents: “We wanna take over this tag team division. There’s so many amazing tag teams in this division, we want to elevate this division. I know that I’ve said I want to be finished with Damage CTRL and Kabuki Warriors but Asuka is one of the best in the game. Kairi is one of the best. I’ve been going back and forth with Kairi since NXT and I know that they aren’t just gonna go away. I know that we’re going to meet them again. We have so many amazing women in this tag team division. We have Kayden and Katana, we have Chelsea and we have Piper, we have Shayna and we have Zoey, so many women in NXT…so we’re going to take over this division but we also want to elevate this division and make it amazing and face all the tag teams in this division and take it to the next level.”

Cargill on transitioning from AEW to WWE: “You know, when you have the machine behind you, you can’t lose. You can’t. Everybody backstage is so supportive. They want me to go out here, they want me to excel. They want me to have the exclamation mark after every match. Working with Bianca…like she’s gonna do nothing but excel so I have to excel. I have to go out there and I have to deliver. That’s what it is. That’s the standard here. Like, you can’t go out there and just half it. You have to go out there and deliver and give your all. The transitions was something I’ve never seen before. Of course it can be rough, it’s a lot of pressure on your shoulders. You have to go out there and you have to deliver. I think I’m blessed to be the one to go out there and show the example that again, you can do any and everything that you put your mind to. A lot of people in my position would crumble. And that’s a fact. A lot of people would let the pressure get to them. But I know that I’m here representing.”