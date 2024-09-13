Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair Weigh In On Being Left Off Some WWE PPVs

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair have not been on every WWE PPV as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they say it’s motivating for them. Cargill and Belair spoke on The Masked Man Show about being left off of some of the monthly shows in context of trying to elevate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

Cargill on getting left off of PPVs: “It’s motivation. I would say it’s motivation for us to go out there and perform and have our fans go and beg for us to be on these PLEs like they’ve been doing. If we go out there and we continue to crush our matches, they’re going to do nothing but want more and more of it. Right now, I believe that [Bianca] and I are reviving these belts and wanting to elevate these belts to new heights. So our job is to continue to elevate the women’s division. As far as the tag team division, [we want to] get on more PLEs, and we just performed, people loved that. We’re gonna continue to perform and be on more and more and more. The motivation is there.”

Belair on not taking offense at being left off PPVs: “I want to be on as many PLEs as possible, but at the same time, it’s a dog-eat-dog world out here, and so many people, so many talents that want to be on these PLEs, and there’s not a lot of matches right now. So I don’t take offense to it when we aren’t on them, but I just know I’m rooting for the girls when it’s their turn on it. Because I know it’s gonna be our turn, we’re gonna want them to root for us, so we’re just gonna keep doing our thing and take these titles to as many places as possible.”