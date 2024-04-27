– During tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it was announced during the live broadcast that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championships later next month at WWE Backlash France. Belair was the No. 1 draft pick for SmackDown earlier in the night.

Bianca Belair noted how Damage CTRL is falling part, prompting The Kabuki Warriors to come out to face off Bianca. Jade Cargill came out to make the numbers were even and that Bianca Belair would not get attacked. You can view a clip of that confrontation below.

Jade Cargill won’t be part of the WWE Draft pool until Monday on Raw. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will continue floating between brands after the Draft. The tag team title match goes down on Saturday, May 4 at WWE Backlash France. The event will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.