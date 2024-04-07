Jade Cargill on Her Talk With Bianca Belair When She First Signed

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi defeated Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One. During the post-show media conference, Jade Cargill spoke about her conversation with Bianca Belair shortly after she signed with WWE. Highlights of her comments are below.

“When I first signed here, the first person that reached out to me was Bianca, because people try to pin you against one another, and we both sat there and we were like, listen, we are both strong, dominant, black women, and what’s for her is what’s for her, and what’s for me is what’s for me, and we aren’t going to get in each other’s way, we are going to go out there and dominate, and it is what it is. And we understood that and we are all unique in our own way but we’re all similar in our own way as well.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.