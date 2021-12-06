Jade Cargill Calls Out Fans Who Dislike Black Female Wrestlers

In a series of posts on Twitter, Jade Cargill spoke out against some fans who complain about black female wrestlers, noting that she’s “sickened” by it.

She wrote: “What do some (not all) of you fans have against black women wrestlers? I hear it so much and it sickens me. It’s 2021. I’m talking about it. Cause everyone else is scared. I’m not. It’s not just about me. It’s about black women wrestlers in general and LIE about it and say you don’t see it. Guess I can’t keep it real on Twitter. Or even ask a question anymore for understand, huh? LOL”

