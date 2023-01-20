Jade Cargill Characterizes Charlotte Flair As “Phenomenal”

Jade Cargill shared her opinion on Charlotte Flair during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev and expressed her admiration for Flair’s talent and range (per Wrestling Inc). Cargill, while already the record holder for the longest title possession in AEW, is comparatively new to the industry, having started her career in 2021. Reflecting on a legacy talent like Flair, Cargill shared her impressions and offered praise for Flair’s recent return to WWE. You can read some highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.

On her opinion of Flair’s ability in the ring: “I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she’s a very sound wrestler. She can do all the flippy shit that you want her to do, she can go out there and have a hardcore match. I think she’s the total package that we have as far as an example for women’s wrestlers today.”

On the impact of Flair’s return to WWE: “She leaves and comes back, and it’s like she never left, so, I mean, I think she’s phenomenal at what she does. People can talk or say whatever they want — I think she’s a great wrestler.”