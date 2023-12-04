WWE News: Jade Cargill Is Thankful For Mark Henry, CM Punk’s Greatest WWE Moments, WWE Stars Play Super Mario Wonder and More

– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill posed with Samantha Irvin and noted that the two of them are thankful for Mark Henry. Henry is the reason both are in the wrestling business, as he got them WWE tryouts. While Cargill opted to go to AEW at the time, she found her way back.

Cargill wrote: “We are very thankful for you @TheMarkHenry. Man has an eye for talent.”

– WWE Top 10 has a new video looking at CM Punk’s greatest moments.

– The latest UpUpDownDown savepoint has Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano playing Super Mario Wonder.

– Meanwhile, Mia Yim is playing Fears to Fathom – Ironbark Lookout: