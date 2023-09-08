Jade Cargill Says She Created a New Audience for AEW

In a recent conversation with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Jade Cargill shared her thoughts on her accomplishments during her reign as AEW’s TBS Champion (via Fightful. Cargill explained that she drew new viewers to the promotion over the course of her championship and made the company far more recognizeable within the industry. You can find a highlight from Cargill and watch the full interview below.

On bringing new audiences to AEW: “I did. I brought a lot of outside eyes to this company. You can never say that — I mean, a lot of people didn’t even know about AEW. The culture was not that familiar with AEW. Everybody’s familiar with WWE because it’s a fifty something year old company, so this new company that’s four or five years old, nobody knows about it unless you’re a hardcore wrestling fan. So my job is to bring those outside eyes to our company, our company is phenomenal, we’re something that you’ve never seen before. I’m something that you’ve never seen before and that’s my job.”