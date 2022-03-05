Jade Cargill Credits Cody Rhodes for Being in Her Corner When She Started in AEW

– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, AEW star and TBS champion Jade Cargill praised Cody Rhodes for how much he supported her when she was getting started in AEW. In her AEW debut, Cargill teamed with Shaquille O’Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite in May 2021. Below are some highlights:

Jade Cargill on having support from Cody Rhodes: “It was a blessing. After my Shaq match, I feel like a lot of people kind of went off their ways. He was one of the people that checked up on me and my mental and to make sure I was OK and to help me understand the business. Understand [that] the business found me. I didn’t find the business. I was just thrown into it and he understood that. There were other people, I’m not casting them out, but he was one of the people that texted me daily about my mental. In this sport, mental is very important. He’d check if I was getting what I needed. If I was getting the training that I needed, if I was able to speak and have the voice that I wanted.”

Cargill on how Cody Rhodes is “for the people who can’t speak up for themselves”: “Cody is one of the people that’s for the people. For the people that can’t speak up. I’m the type of person that doesn’t complain. I just roll with the punches. I just go with the flow. That’s me and I like taking on challenges. He’s a great person. He’s a great individual. He was very much in my corner. He’s a great guy. He’s a phenomenal father. He stepped into new shoes. He’s a phenomenal father. He’s a phenomenal person in general, and he was one of the people that went to bat for me, for a lot of things.”

Cargill on her coaches in AEW: “All my coaches in the back talk and they talk to me realistically. If I do something bad — trust me — Sonjay [Dutt], Dustin [Rhodes], they will come up to me and say I was trash. I think Dustin came up to me this past week. … He’s such a fatherly figure and he doesn’t, excuse my language, he doesn’t cater to the bulls—. He’s very much like, ‘This looks bad, this looks good. No, no, no, no, no, no. I don’t care what excuse you have. This is what you have to do.’ Because at the end of the day, holding the belt is a privilege. I’m learning on the job, yeah, and a lot of people don’t think that champions should learn on the job, which is fair enough in their aspect in their world. But hey, I’m rolling. I’m keeping it moving.”

Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Tay Conti tomorrow night at AEW Revolution 2022 live on pay-per-view.