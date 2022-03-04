Jade Cargill Credits MJF For Her Pairing With Mark Sterling, Talks Which Stable She’d Join

Jade Cargill’s pairing with “Smart” Mark Sterling was initially suggested by MJF, as the TBS Champion revealed in a new interview. Cargill spoke with SHAK Wrestling promoting her match with Tay Conti at AEW Revolution on Sunday, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what stable she’d join in AEW if she had to: “Because they’re better than everybody else and we know it, I would probably want to join MJF’s faction. I think I would bring some eyes to the world. They already have enough, like, he brings enough to the mic, first off, but I could help with the women demo, I’m sure.”

On being paired up with “Smart” Mark Sterling: “MJF is actually the one that brought the relationship forth and Tony, TK, was like ‘Yeah, I like this. Let’s do it.’ At first, it took us a moment to figure out like the mesh between us, but this man studies his craft like no other. He has watched wrestling his entire life. So he’s very honest with me too. And he’s one that sits with me and talks with me and he doesn’t play the BS either.

“Because at the end of the day, we’re a brand. So Mark is on it. If A doesn’t work, he has B, C, D, E, F. Like, he studies wrestling in general. He studies his look, he studies his presence. He, I would say, is very underrated when it comes to wrestling and what he can do. Because the man can work. He can work. He can talk. Mark is a great person.”