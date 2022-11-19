Jade Cargill Credits Tony Khan As A Reason She Chose AEW

In an interview with The Breakfast Club (via Wrestling Inc), Jade Cargill once again went into why she chose AEW over WWE and credited Tony Khan as one of the reasons.

She said: “I was actually going between this company and [WWE] at the same time, but, ya know, we have an owner, Tony Khan… I love the fact that he treats us like athletes. He understands that we need mental health days, we need time off… I have a 5-year-old daughter, I want to be there as much as I can for her. That’s the reason I chose this company… They don’t treat me like a number.“