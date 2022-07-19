wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Deactivates Twitter Account
July 19, 2022 | Posted by
Jade Cargill has gone off Twitter (for now), deactivating her account on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion deactivated her account without comment on Monday, as can be seen below.
Cargill previousl deactivated her Twitter back in December for a brief period of time, noting on Instagram:
Everybody remain calm, the queen is offline.
Where's @Jade_Cargill ? pic.twitter.com/OXezHd4gbl
— 🤼♀️ Pro Wrestled 🤼♂️ (@ProWrestled) July 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea
- Goldberg Reveals His Contract Status With WWE, Says He’s In Good Shape