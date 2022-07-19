wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Deactivates Twitter Account

July 19, 2022
Jade Cargill has gone off Twitter (for now), deactivating her account on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion deactivated her account without comment on Monday, as can be seen below.

Cargill previousl deactivated her Twitter back in December for a brief period of time, noting on Instagram:

““Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing.“

