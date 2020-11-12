wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Debuts On Dynamite, Teases Arrival of Shaq (Clips)
Cody saw his promo on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was interrupted by the debuting Jade Cargill, who teased the arrival of none other than Shaq. On Wednesday’s show, Cody cut a promo to congratulate Darby Allin on beating him for the TNT Championship at Full Gear and discussed wanting another shot at MJF.
Cargill then came out and introduced herself, saying that while she’s been on the sideline for the past several weeks she’s been keeping an eye on her competition and on Cody. She said she believed she heard Cody call himself a giant killer and that there was nothing giant about her, but she knows a giant of her own in Shaq. Brandi Rhodes eventually came out and got in Cargill’s face and yelling at her for how she spoke with Cody, which Cargill laughed off.
Shaquille O’Neal was backstage at Full Gear and previously teased an appearance in AEW when he signed a contract extension with Turner Sports in August.
.@CodyRhodes gives us his thoughts on potential rematches 🤔 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gv45k59yRL
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 12, 2020
Wait a minute… his name is… @SHAQ?! 😱 #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/785qLunKhd
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 12, 2020
Holy sh*t… did @Jade_Cargill just say @Shaq
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Q78u8dxZMH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020
Daaaaang @TheBrandiRhodes has no chill. @Jade_Cargill better watch out 🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QsEU5jxjqy
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 12, 2020
Jerry! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/MheYAuGV7C
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 12, 2020
