Jade Cargill Debuts On Dynamite, Teases Arrival of Shaq (Clips)

Cody saw his promo on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was interrupted by the debuting Jade Cargill, who teased the arrival of none other than Shaq. On Wednesday’s show, Cody cut a promo to congratulate Darby Allin on beating him for the TNT Championship at Full Gear and discussed wanting another shot at MJF.

Cargill then came out and introduced herself, saying that while she’s been on the sideline for the past several weeks she’s been keeping an eye on her competition and on Cody. She said she believed she heard Cody call himself a giant killer and that there was nothing giant about her, but she knows a giant of her own in Shaq. Brandi Rhodes eventually came out and got in Cargill’s face and yelling at her for how she spoke with Cody, which Cargill laughed off.

Shaquille O’Neal was backstage at Full Gear and previously teased an appearance in AEW when he signed a contract extension with Turner Sports in August.