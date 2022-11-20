Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.

Cargill, the first TBS Champion, has held the belt since January 5 and has been champion for 318 days.

