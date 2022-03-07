wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Defeats Tay Conti to Retain TBS Title At AEW Revolution (Clips)
Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak remains alive, as she defeated Tay Conti to retain the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution. Cargill pinned Conti after hitting the Jaded to get the win and retain her title. You can see clips from the match below.
Cargill’s reign as the inaugural champion now stands at 57 days. Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.
The challenger for the TBS Championship @TayConti_ is here! Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/hDAilGtOqw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Your TBS Champion, undefeated @Jade_Cargill! Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/g0XY4AYkbG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
👀 💋 The TBS Title Match has started! It’s @tayconti_ vs. @Jade_Cargill (c)! Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/wEryGsNCEU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@tayconti wipes out @MarkSterlingEsq in this TBS Championship match! Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/zl9ne1YvSn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Can @Jade_cargill finish the resilient @tayconti_ and retain her TBS title?! Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/vN6Wh2HyCk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
