Jade Cargill Defeats Tay Conti to Retain TBS Title At AEW Revolution (Clips)

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak remains alive, as she defeated Tay Conti to retain the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution. Cargill pinned Conti after hitting the Jaded to get the win and retain her title. You can see clips from the match below.

Cargill’s reign as the inaugural champion now stands at 57 days. Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.

