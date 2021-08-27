Jade Cargill Defends Red Velvet Following AEW Dynamite Performance

Red Velvet was in action on this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where she lost to Jamie Hayter. The match was criticized by fans online due to botches Velvet was said to have made, including missing a moonsault entirely. However, her onscreen rival Jade Cargill took to Twitter to defend her, noting that sometimes mistakes just happen.

She wrote: “Red was/is fine. She can work. Everybody loved her when she was killing it. S–t happens. But clearly you all don’t know wrestling to not see some s–t in that go round. SMH. I’m done.”