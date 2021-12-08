Jade Cargill Deletes Her Twitter Account, Said She Spent Too Much Time On Social Media

As previously reported, Jade Cargill took to Twitter recently to call out fans who don’t support black female wrestlers. Now it seems she’s decided to do away with her account entirely, as her Twitter page has been deactivated.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she explained her decision. She wrote: “Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing.“